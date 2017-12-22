Tanzania: Mwanza Police Holds 32-Year Old Woman Over Bhang

Police in Mwanza Region are holding a 32-year-old woman over allegations of finding her in possession of illegal drugs believed to be bhang weighing between 30 and 50 kilograms.

Mwanza regional Police commander Ahmed Msangi said the woman was arrested on Thursday, December 19, on Lyegoba Island, Irugwa Ward, in Ukerewe District.

Mr Msangi said the bhang was found concealed in a sack, three boxes whereas she also was carrying 371 rolls of bhang.

"As police were in an operation on various islands, they got a tip about a woman carrying illegal drugs suspected to be bhang. They traced and later arrested her," said Mr Msangi.

He said they have already launched investigations and once these were completed, then the woman would be taken to court to answer charges.

One of the Mwanza residents, Ms Beatrice Gerald, said it was common to see bhang being sold in various parts of the city, advising the police to cooperate with the public so that together they can identify and arrest the culprits.

A resident of Nyegezi in the city, Mr Stanslaus Wilbard, said in searching for illicit drugs the police were supposed to use sniffer dogs.

Recently, police in Mwanza Region launched a new technic of searching for illicit drugs by using special dogs; a move said would be helpful in fighting against such acts.