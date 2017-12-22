21 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwanza Police Holds 32-Year Old Woman Over Bhang

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jesse Mikofu

Police in Mwanza Region are holding a 32-year-old woman over allegations of finding her in possession of illegal drugs believed to be bhang weighing between 30 and 50 kilograms.

Mwanza regional Police commander Ahmed Msangi said the woman was arrested on Thursday, December 19, on Lyegoba Island, Irugwa Ward, in Ukerewe District.

Mr Msangi said the bhang was found concealed in a sack, three boxes whereas she also was carrying 371 rolls of bhang.

"As police were in an operation on various islands, they got a tip about a woman carrying illegal drugs suspected to be bhang. They traced and later arrested her," said Mr Msangi.

He said they have already launched investigations and once these were completed, then the woman would be taken to court to answer charges.

One of the Mwanza residents, Ms Beatrice Gerald, said it was common to see bhang being sold in various parts of the city, advising the police to cooperate with the public so that together they can identify and arrest the culprits.

A resident of Nyegezi in the city, Mr Stanslaus Wilbard, said in searching for illicit drugs the police were supposed to use sniffer dogs.

Recently, police in Mwanza Region launched a new technic of searching for illicit drugs by using special dogs; a move said would be helpful in fighting against such acts.

Tanzania

Hunters Association Dismisses Report On Killings of Elephants

Tanzania has not killed a single elephant during this year's hunting season, thanks to consumptive tourism players,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.