South Africa: Vilas, Van Jaarsveld Set Up Dolphins Win

Attacking half-centuries by Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Dane Vilas paved the way for the Dolphins to begin their One-Day Cup campaign with a 26-run win over the Cape Cobras in Durban on Thursday.

Opener Van Jaarsveld struck 89 (82 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) and Vilas clubbed 91 (68 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes) that allowed the hosts to amass 315/7 - a fixture record and also the joint highest score posted at Kingsmead.

Mthokozesi Shezi then bagged four for 67 as the visitors were dismissed for 289 in 49.2 overs, handing the Dolphins a good win to begin their campaign.

It would have tasted even sweeter win for the home side, especially after their embarrassing loss to the Titans in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge final a few days earlier.

And they had Van Jaarsveld and Vilas to thank for setting them on their way after captain Khaya Zondo won the toss and opted to bat first on a rare clear day in Durban.

When the pair were going together, 350 plus looked achievable, before debutant Mthiwekhaya Nabe took three for 59 to pull the Cobras back.

JP Duminy (1/35) was also outstanding with the ball in his 10 overs meaning the visitors ended the first innings stronger, despite the Dolphins matching the 315/6 they made against the Titans back in 2015/16.

The Cape side made a strong start to their reply thanks to Richard Levi's 68 (72 balls, 9 fours). But he was removed by Senuran Muthusamy (2/14) to jolt the progress of his side.

And despite further half-centuries from Jason Smith (56 off 49 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) and Duminy (58 off 71 balls, 3 fours), Shezi's four-for helped the Dolphins hit back and seal a good win.

