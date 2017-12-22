The Commonwealth Games Trials in Durban came to an end on Thursday with an impressive 47 qualification times for next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia.

Those times were swum over six days of red-hot competition and spread amongst 29 athletes - 17 of them men and 12 women.

The 2018 Games will take place between 4-15th April, and the final team to represent South Africa will be selected and announced by SASCOC in accordance with the SASCOC Selection Policy.

Jarryd Baxter and Ayrton Sweeney (pictured above) celebrated their third Commonwealth Games qualification times, while Neil Fair added his name to the long list in the 200m individual medley. Baxter topped the medal podium in 2:00.99 ahead of Sweeney in 2:01.64 and Fair in 2:04.28. The Commonwealth requirement stood at 2:04.43.

Dune Coetzee and Kristin Bellingan's outstanding performance in the 400m freestyle earned them their third and second Commonwealth Games qualification times respectively in 4:14.53 and 4:17.74 while the bronze medal went to Abi Meder in 4:22.62.

In the 200m individual medley age group races, Luca Holtzhausen was once again on top of his game, winning the event in a new KZN record time of 2:10.71, clipping 1.79secs off his own record from earlier in the year and bringing his tally up to 12 gold medals in six days of competition.

Connor Reinders (11) and Matthew Sates (14) claimed victories in their respective age group individual medley events in 2:44.55 and 2:12.64.

Final list of Qualifying Times - Commonwealth Games:

· Calvyn Justus - 100m backstroke (55.57)

· Calvyn Justus - 100m freestyle (50.35)

· Ayrton Sweeney - 200m breaststroke (2:11.64)

· Ayrton Sweeney - 400m individual medley (4:16.53)

· Ayrton Sweeney - 200m individual medley (2:01.64)

· Erin Gallagher - 100m butterfly (58.93)

· Erin Gallagher - 50m freestyle (25.35)

· Erin Gallagher - 100m freestyle (54.93)

· Brent Szurdoki - 400m freestyle (3:53.24)

· Brent Szurdoki - 1500m freestyle (15.30.83)

· Cameron van der Burgh - 100m breaststroke (59.89)

· Michael Houlie - 100m breaststroke (1:01.98)]

· Mariella Venter - 100m backstroke (1:02.55)

· Chad le Clos - 200m freestyle (1:48.28)

· Chad le Clos - 200m butterfly (1:58.01)

· Chad le Clos - 100m freestyle (49.74)

· Chad le Clos - 100m butterfly (52.43)

· Jarryd Baxter - 200m freestyle (1:50.79)

· Jarryd Baxter - 200m backstroke (1:59.65)

· Jarryd Baxter - 200m individual medley (2:00.99)

· Emma Chelius - 50m freestyle (25.66)

· Emma Chelius - 100m freestyle (56.53)

· Olivia Nel - 50m freestyle (26.06)

· Dune Coetzee - 200m freestyle (2:02.68)

· Dune Coetzee - 200m butterfly (2:12.52)

· Dune Coetzee - 400m freestyle (4:14.53)

· Luan Grobbelaar - 400m individual medley (4:22.58)

· Tatjana Schoenmaker - 200m breaststroke (2:26.46)

· Tatjana Schoenmaker - 100m breaststroke (1:07.89

· Kaylene Corbett - 200m breaststroke (2:29.18)

· Kaylene Corbett - 100m breaststroke (1:09.57)

· Emily Visagie - 200m breaststroke (2:29.46)

· Eben Vorster - 200m butterfly (1:59.88)

· Marlies Ross - 200m individual medley (2:17.33)

· Leith Shankland - 100m freestyle (50.51)

· Nathania van Niekerk - 200m backstroke (2:14.75)

· Ryan Coetzee - 100m butterfly (52.92)

· Ryan Coetzee - 50m freestyle (22.33)

· Daniel Ronaldson - 100m butterfly (53.71)

· Kate Beavon - 800m freestyle (8:49.16)

· Kristin Bellingan - 800m freestyle (8:49.51)

· Kristin Bellingan - 400m freestyle (4:17.74)

· Martin Binedell - 200m backstroke (1:59.59)

· Douglas Erasmus - 50m freestyle (22.90)

· Brad Tandy - 50m freestyle (22.33)

· Armand Maritz - 50m freestyle (23.25)

· Neil Fair - 200m individual medley (2:04.28)