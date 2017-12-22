Africa: Khama Shows Flames to U.S. at UN on Jerusalem Vote

22 December 2017

The Government of Botswana wishes to inform the nation and the international community that it is in receipt of communication from the Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, Ambassador Nikki Haley, stating that "THE PRESIDENT WILL BE WATCHING THIS VOTE CAREFULLY AND HAS REQUESTED I REPORT BACK ON THOSE COUNTRIES WHO VOTED AGAINST US. WE WILL TAKE NOTE OF EACH AND EVERY VOTE ON THIS ISSUE..."

This threatening and grossly inappropriate communication, whose purpose would be to undermine the Sovereignty of Botswana as an independent country, also demonstrates unprecedented diplomacy.

Consequently, Botswana will not be intimidated by such threats and will exercise her Sovereign right and vote based on her foreign policy principles which affirm that Jerusalem is a fundamental final status issue, which must be resolved through negotiations in line with relevant United Nations resolutions.

Despite the consequences, Botswana encourages all Member States of the United Nations to support the resolution on the Status of Jerusalem.

