Angola: UCAN to Empower Parliamentary Law Subject

Luanda — The Law Faculty of the Catholic University of Angola (UCAN) plans to make parliamentary law an autonomous subject of Constitutional Law, in partnership with the National Assembly.

The information was released on Thursday in Luanda by the dean of the institution of higher education, Márcia de Brito, at the opening of the conference on parliamentary law.

She emphasized that a greater openness of the parliament to the public also means a greater understanding of the rules of its functioning.

She added that strengthening democracy is intrinsically linked to the quality of parliamentary action.

"Today the doctrine questions the legislative quality, it is no longer enough for the legislature to legislate, it is increasingly required that it does it with quality, and that quality is ultimately measured by the degree of satisfaction of the voters' expectations", she said.

Márcia de Brito believes that a better understanding of the legislative power of the states is an important element for understanding democratic processes, because the parliament is a privileged stage of the political debates of the States.

On the other hand, the MP Sérgio Rescova, who spoke on the legislative-parliamentary process, said that it was not possible to have a parliamentary legislative process without an efficient parliamentary administration.

He understands that there is a relationship of dependence on the effectiveness of the parliamentary legislative process with the performance of the parliamentary administration in the various domains.