Nigeria: Niger Hospital Records Delivery of First Quadruplets

Minna — The Jumai Muazu Babangida Aliyu Maternal and Neonatal Hospital in Minna, Niger State, has recorded its first quadruplet delivery.

The delivery by caesarian separation was carried out by four doctors in an operation that lasted close to two hours last Wednesday.

Coincidentally, it was a house wife Hadiza Ndayebo who had been married for 17 years without a child.

Hadiza Ndayebo and her husband, Alfa Mohamned Ndayebo, after the long wait, according to nurses in the hospital, decided to use the scientific artificial insemination method to get what they wanted.

It could not be confirmed if the insemination was carried out by doctors in the hospital but it was gathered that she (Hadiza) was placed on bed rest in the hospital for seven months.

It was however gathered that the hospital lost one of the babies a few hours after delivery leaving two boys and a girl.

Officials of the hospital were keeping Hadiza away from the prying eyes of journalists and other inquisitive members of the public.

The Staff Officer of the hospital which was constructed and equipped by the immediate past administration of Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Mrs Comfort Tsado, confirmed the story but refused to give further details.