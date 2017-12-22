Angola: PGR to Prioritize Fight Against Money Laundering

Luanda — The fight against crime, highlighting "white collar" crimes, money laundering, corruption and nepotism, are among the priorities of the Attorney General's Office (PGR), in a goal to be achieved in the short and medium term.

The information was given to the press on Thursday by the Attorney General, Hélder Pitta Grós, after being sworn in by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

As for the speed of the crimes that are under the protection of the institution, Hélder Pitta Grós said that the perspective is to handle all cases with speed.

The Attorney General, Hélder Pitta Grós, the Deputy Attorneys General of the Republic, Luís da Mota Liz and Adão Adriano António, the latter for the Military Sphere and Military Prosecutor of the Armed Forces, took office at the Presidential Palace.

Domingos Manuel Dias, Celestino Paulo Benguela, Júlia Rosa Agostinho Pereira de Lacerda Gonçalves and João Luís de Freitas Coelho were also sworn in as deputy attorneys general of the Republic.