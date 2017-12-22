Angola: Angosat1 Launch to Last Five Minutes

Luanda — Angosat1's first official satellite launch, the first Angolan satellite to be built by Russian experts, will be broadcast throughout Angola on the 26th of this month via a three-minute "television show" lasting three to five minutes.

The satellite will enter orbit around 7 p.m, after the conclusion of its integration phase with the launcher module. The launch will be made through the Ukrainian rocket carrier Zenit, from Kazakhstan.

In order to project the moment for the whole country and meet the expectations of the people, conditions are being created for the Angolan Public Television and TV Zimbo to broadcast the event live.

According to the Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technologies, José Carvalho da Rocha, who spoke to the press (as the general coordinator of the National Space Programme), although the launching act is scheduled for December 26, there is a margin of error up to 48 hours.

The official explained that there is a window of tolerance for the launch of the Angolan satellite, which goes until December 28 (last date admitted for the act).

After the launch, the satellite will take 7 hours to reach orbit and then have about two to three months of testing. At the end of this period, the equipment will be able to be used up to the expected 15 years of useful life.

José Carvalho da Rocha said that Angosat1 is just a "chess piece" of telecommunications infrastructure in the country, which will join the existing 20.000 kilometers of fiber optics.

These infrastructures, coupled with Angosat's investment of USD 320 million, will reduce the costs of all operators, which are between USD 15 million and USD 20 million a month, leading to lower telecommunications spending.

Built by a Russian state consortium, AngoSat-1 will cover part of Africa and Europe and at least 47 Angolan aerospace engineers, trained in China, Argentina, Brazil, Japan and Russia, will guarantee the functioning of the satellite.

The AngoSat-1 project has been underway since 2012.