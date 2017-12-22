22 December 2017

Nigeria: Buhari Promises Improved Investment in Health Sector

By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari thursday promised that federal government would increase investment in the health sector and avert continuous loss of competent hands to other countries.

The president made the promise while receiving the executive members of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) in the State House, Abuja.

A statement by the president's media adviser, said the president appreciated the concern expressed by the association on the state of the nation's health sector, saying "we will do our best to work on your recommendations, and increase investment in the health sector."

According to the statement, MDCAN President, Professor Ngim E. Ngim, said the association consisted of trainers, researchers, leaders and major stakeholders in health care whom he said were concerned about the well-being of the sector.

He also said Ngim appealed for action aimed at resolving inter-professional rivalry in the health sector of the country, recalling that a panel headed by Alhaji Yayale Ahmed had been convened in 2014 to look into the issues "but no White Paper has been issued till date.

"Among other requests brought before the President by MDCAN were better health financing, reconstitution of the Governing Board of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, need for a single term of five years for Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of tertiary hospitals, and the establishment of medical universities in each geo-political zone of the country.

"The association also hoped that the constitution of a Minimum Wage Committee by the federal government would help curb brain drain, if medical professionals were better remunerated," the statement added.

