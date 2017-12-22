22 December 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: All-Hours Domestic Violence Protection Available

Tagged:

Related Topics

DEDICATED court teams will be available over the rest of December and up to the middle of January to assist people who want to obtain urgent interim court orders to be protected from domestic violence.

With the scourge of domestic violence heightened by the abuse of alcohol and other substances over the festive season, the Namibian Police and the Office of the Judiciary have launched a countrywide pilot project to have urgent interim protection orders available to people facing the threat of domestic violence over the last days of December and the first half of January, the Office of the Judiciary announced this week.

"Substance abuse has a devastating effect on those most vulnerable in society and at times it is fatal. Hence, a dedicated court team has been identified and is available to assist any victim of such domestic or gender-based violence outside of the normal court day, at the respective courts in the country," the judiciary's head of public relations, Yvette Hüsselmann, stated.

People facing the threat of domestic violence can apply for a protection order after hours or over weekends and on holidays by going to a police station, from where the clerk of the nearest magistrate court would then be contacted to convene a court team on duty to help with the issuing of such an order, Hüsselmann said yesterday. The service should be available at magistrate courts countrywide from 18 December to 15 January.

In terms of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, domestic violence includes physical abuse like assault or any use of physical force against a complainant, sexual abuse, intimidation, harassment, and emotional, verbal or psychological abuse that take place in a domestic relationship, which includes marriage, a romantic or intimate relationship between people of different sexes, and situations in which people have a child together.

The act states that a protection order must restrain the person accused of domestic violence from subjecting the complainant to such violence, may direct that the person has to surrender firearms or other weapons to the police, may forbid contact between the accused person and the complainant, and may direct that the person who has been responsible for domestic violence should leave a residence shared with a complainant or rent or arrange alternative accommodation for the complainant.

Namibia

No Bad Blood Between Geingob and Me - Pendukeni

Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, says there is no bad blood between President Hage… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.