Namibia: Crimes That Shocked the Nation in 2017

POLICE once again had their hands full this year dealing with cases of stabbings over baseball caps, gender-based violence between two long-time lovers, to the unsolved mystery of a woman found dead at the offices of the Women and Child Protection Unit.

The Namibian was there to capture some of the most gruesome and shocking crimes around the country. Here is a collection of the top violent incidents that shook the nation in 2017 and left some dead and others behind bars:

'I feel bad I killed her over a cap'

In late February, 19-year-old Frans 'Zunga' Nangolo fatally stabbed 20-year-old first-year Unam student Shapuline Shaduka at Ombili in Katutura just because he and his friends badly wanted her cap. Nangolo later confessed to The Namibian that he could not believe that he had killed her over a cap. He also said he was not ready for prison but had to face the law regardless.

Mysterious death at the Women and Child Protection Unit

In March, a passer-by at the Women and Child Protection Unit in Katutura stumbled on a bloody scene of a woman's body lying in front of the office building.

Police investigating the circumstances at the time said the woman, who was a police officer there, died while at work. Police also said she was locked up in the office and had no key or phone to call for help and they suspected that she might have tried to jump over the burglar bars. "It looks like she somehow got stuck on them and died while hanging there," the social worker had said.

Abandoned baby survives a cold night in May

An abandoned one-week-old baby girl wearing only a nappy miraculously survived the cold after spending the night under a bridge near the Keetmanshoop Stadium. A passer-by found the baby lying on the ground and alerted the police. Later, when she was arrested and arraigned, the mother of the baby, Latoya Matthys, told the court that she abandoned her baby because she did not want to get in trouble with her own mother for falling pregnant again.

IUM student murdered

In mid-January, police were on the hunt for the murder of International University of Management student Iyaloo Ndapandula Hainghumbi whose body was found dumped along the B1 just outside Windhoek and was found by a passer-by. Hainghumbi's murderer has still not been found.

Man demands pieces of his ear back after attack

In March, a Havana resident demanded the pieces of his ears back from the man who cut them off during a fight. Ngifavali Matheus (38) was a victim of a stabbing incident at a bar which left him with a cut lip and missing flesh from his ears. He also sustained an injury to his left eye.

He later said all he wanted from his attacker was the flesh from his ears, but said if he did not get his flesh back, then the attacker must pay.

Woman's half-naked body found in riverbed

In April, the half-naked body of an unknown woman was found hanging under a tree in the riverbed behind the Engen Service Station near the Horseshoe market in Katutura. The body was found by a member of the public who passed by the riverbed. Police said the death of the woman, believed to be in her early 20s or 30s, who was also found half naked and had a legging around her neck, was suspicious because it appeared as if she was dragged to the tree. The man who called the police, said the woman was last seen in the company of her cousin at a bar at the Single Quarters.

Man shoots long-time girlfriend, surrenders

In November, Erastus Heita walked into the Windhoek Police Station and confessed to stunned officers that he had shot and killed his girlfriend of nine years and mother of his two children. He was promptly arrested.

Heita allegedly had a heated argument with girlfriend Maria Megameno Kamati (29). The incident left the public reeling from shock. The couple's two children had to undergo counselling to erase the memory of what they had seen.