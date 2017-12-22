A Western Cape Correctional Services official, who transports children, has been relieved of his transport duties after he beat them up with a black belt inside a bus in November.

A video clip of the beating is doing the rounds on social media and in it the official tells the children to keep quiet and instructs one of them to move to the front.

A pupil claims he was pushed and walks to the official, but he is hit with a black belt instead. The child explains to the official that he was trying to pick up his bag.

But the official continues to shout at the child as the child kneels down to pick up the bag. "Take your stuff and move to the front," he said while hitting the child over the head with the belt.

He then points at another pupil and tells him to take his belongings and move to the front too.

'Keep quiet!'

As the child gets up, the official hits him over the head and the child blocks the belt with his arm and starts crying.

When the child starts crying, the officer beats him again and shouts at the child to stop crying and to keep quiet.

"Keep quiet! Keep quiet, you rubbishes! I spoke to you well this morning and now you're behaving foolishly."

An observer from outside asks the officer why he is abusing the children and he responds and shouts: "Yei, please don't say anything. You don't know what's going on here. Rha! You don't drive this fokken taxi."

He moves back towards the door and tells the children to move to the front and the others to move to the back.

"Sit properly in your places, you are crazy" he tells them.

Matter taken seriously

Western Cape Correctional Services spokesperson Logan Maistry told News24 that the department viewed the video in a "serious light".

He said it was reported to the department on November 17, 2017.

"Immediately, the official was removed from those duties of transporting children to school and a criminal case is also being investigated by the Wynberg police," Maistry said.

He added that the official has been replaced.

