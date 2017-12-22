Windhoek — Brave Warriors midfielder Wangu Gome is out of contention for a place in the final squad that will represent Namibia at next year's African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals in Morocco.

It has also emerged that striker Muna Katupose is still struggling to recover from a knee injury, while enterprising forward Itamunua Keimuine is back in the Brave Warriors 31-member training camp.

Namibia will be making her maiden appearance at the 2018 CHAN competition starting January 14 until February 4, when they face Ivory Coast, Uganda and Zambia in Group B of the tournament.

National team coach Ricardo Mannetti revealed that Gome will not be available for the competition.

"Wangu is on his way to Platinum Stars in South Africa. He spoke to me about it and will join the club after Christmas - and I will not stand in his way. Club football is very personal and it's the livelihood of players, thus they have the right to play wherever they need to. He went through a lot with his first move to South Africa when he was at Wits and was ultimately released, and now he got this new challenge and I wish him all the best," said Mannetti.

Mannetti added that the knee injury of striker Katupose, who scored twice to sink the Comoros Islands in August and book Namibia's place in Morocco for the finals, was still being monitored.

"Muna has a niggling knee injury and we will see how he responds. He's got the experience and was instrumental for us through the qualifiers - and we would love to have him around for consideration but its looks more unlikely now," explained Mannetti. Katupose's injury has opened the door for Tura Magic striker Itamunua Keimuine who returns to the fold after being left out of the national team's 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the Dr Hage Geingob Cup in November.

"We don't want to leave it too late for Katupose - should he not make it and Itamunua adds depth to the team in terms of options and as time goes on, we will see who we have and who can fit in the plans and tactics for the CHAN finals."