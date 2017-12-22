Cameroon: State House School - Christmas Bells Are Jingling

Cameroon's first lady presided the traditional Christmas feast of "Les Coccinelles" Primary School Complex, yesterday December 21, 2017.

After midday on December 21, 2017, pupils of "Les Coccinelles" Primary School Complex at the Unity Palace, together with their matron, First Lady, Chantal Biya and parents illuminated the 2017 Christmas tree as they rang festive bells ushering the merrymaking of the season.

This was during the traditional Christmas tree ceremony at "Les Coccinelles" Primary School Complex situated at the Unity Palace. Chantal Biya has thus set the ball rolling in the lighting of 2017 Christmas trees in the presence of some Members of Government and other dignitaries.

As early as 7:00 a.m. "Les Coccinelles" school complex was already decorated with colours and flowers beautifully adorned with Christmas lights and attractive decors. Even the walkways into the school environs carried eyecatching decors. The school pupils and their teachers later appeared smartly and patiently waited their matron.

At 1:00 p.m. a joyful Mrs Biya made her entrance into the school premises. It was indeed a joyful moment for the kids and their parents who knew their matron had come with special gifts for the season. While appreciating the traditional Christmas tree event, one of the pupils in a brief speech said it was a period of hope and joy. As such, they told the audience to relax and enjoy the special package they had prepared for them which was spiced with songs and recitations about Christmas.

This time around, the pupils did not just display their mastery of Cameroon's two official languages but revealed their multicultural know-how through a Christmas song "joy to the world, a Son is born, let us rejoice." Celebrations took another twist when the animator "Strauss", winner of the 2017 edition of Incredible Africa Talent took to the stage with a magical display of his body muscles.

Local artistes such as "Dimai" and "Koppo" in their respective popular hits "On ne vous a pas laissés" and "Grommologie" joined the kids in celebrating the joy of the season.

At this point, Father Christmas was on hand with lots of gifts for each child. The First Lady began sharing the gifts to pupils and other dignitaries followed suit. After inspecting the progress report of the pupils, Mrs Biya and other dignitaries alongside Cabinet Ministers joined the kids in a common meal to grace the day. Before exchanging "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year", the kids and their matron took a group picture and shared Christmas sweets under a Christmas tree.