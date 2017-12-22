22 December 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Heavy Storms Damage 34 Mass Houses

By John Muyamba

Rundu — The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has confirmed that up to 34 mass houses at Rundu were damaged by a heavy storm on Monday leaving some residents homeless.

The ministry told New Era in a statement that some of the damage is minor while others are major.

"Yes, the ministry is aware of the damage caused to the mass housing development programme houses at Rundu. The preliminary report received indicates that some 34 houses have been affected," said the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Urban and Rural development, Daniel Nghidinua.

Nghidinua said the ministry would pronounce itself on the causal factors and initiate corrective action once the full assessment, which is already underway, is completed.

"The NHE and the Rundu Town Council are on the ground and together with the ministry are managing the situation and doing everything necessary and possible to provide the requisite assistance to the affected residents."

The ministry couldn't say who will be responsible to fix the damages caused to the mass houses, but said it will act according to the findings of the investigation/assessment that has been commissioned, and will provide clarity on the causes and consequently where the liability or responsibility for fixing the damages is, or will be.

