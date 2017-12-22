Liberia: Lone Star Track and Field Team Departs for Sierra Leone

Partial view of athletes after the national time trial on Saturday.

A 14-man delegation of Liberia's Lone Star track & field team is expected to depart the country, by road, today (by 6:00 a.m.) for Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The delegation is comprised of 10 athletes and four officials, led by the head coach of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF), Samuel Cooper.

The national track & field team will be participating in the 91st Traditional Boxing Day activities scheduled from Saturday - Tuesday, December 23-26, at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

It may be recalled last Saturday, that the LAF selected 10 athletes among 54 entrants at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex to represent the country.

The athletes include: Nancy Saah (100m/200m/Long Jump); Lucy Massaquoi (1500m); Otricia Borkuah (Long Jump/High Jump); and Anis Faraj (1500m/5000m).

Others include: Philip Lademo (400m); Kadmiel Enders (High Jump); Andrew Kpehe (1500m/ 5000m); Marcox Sackie (800m); Rahin Nah (100m/200m); and Charles Gbelia (100m/200m/ Shot Put)

In the 2016 Boxing Day activities, the first post Ebola Boxing Day program, Liberia snatched five medals - one gold, two silvers and two bronze.

Anis Faraj (aka Butterfly) won the lone gold medal.