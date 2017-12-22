22 December 2017

Nigeria: Kannywood's Zango Angry With People Correcting His English

By Bashir Liman

Jos — The Kannywood famous actor Adam Abdullahi Zango has read a riot acts to people correcting his English whenever he speaks or posts on his social media pages.

Zango also known as Fresh Prince on Friday asked people to stop correcting his English in videos he shares on his Instagram page.

Expressing his anger in English and Pidgin alternatively, the actor said he doesn't need any corrections when it comes to speaking or writing in English.

He said, "I am going to say some thing and I know is going to hurt a lot of my fans, friends and well-wishers. I am talking about people correcting my English under my posts or anywhere I spoke in English.

"Stop correcting my English, did I tell you that I ever went to any School? I didn't attended any school, I just learn how to speak English on the street," he said.

The actor who starred in Kannywood films like 'Gwaska Returns', 'Hindu' and 'Bayan Rai' added that he was just speaking English in order to communicate with people that didn't understand Hausa language.

The actor queried that since he only acted in Hausa films why would people measure his intelligence with speaking English.

He said, "What all I know is I am successful, let the people correcting me be on their own, let me be on my own. I don't need their corrections. This is not good, go and correct the people that said they mastered English because I don't know how to speak neither know how to write in English."

