Mauritius: Medals Awarded to 193 Prison Officers for Long Service and Good Conduct

A Medal Award Ceremony was held on 20 December 2017 for 193 Prison Officers at the Prison Training School in Beau Bassin in the presence of the Commissioner of Prisons, Mr. Premananda Appadoo and relatives of the recipients.

A total of 33 officers were awarded the President's Long Service and Good Conduct medal after 18 years of service and good conduct; 40 officers the First Clap to the President's Long Service and Good Conduct medal after 25 years of service and good conduct; 47 officers the Second Clap to the President's Long Service and Good Conduct medal after having completed 30 years of service and good conduct; and 45 officers the Gallantry Award, Merit Award and Appreciation Award for putting outstanding performance in their duties.

Twenty-four officers who have retired from the service during the year 2017 also received a token of appreciation for their dedication to duty and for having served within the Mauritius Prison Service.

Addressing the recipients, the Commissioner of Prisons pointed out that prison officers are now being exposed to a more extended role and will be called upon to interact with detainees in a very professional way and to perform as a first-aider, social worker, counsellor, and negotiator as the occasions demand. "Courage and fairness represent predominant characteristics of a grounded prison officer. You are expected to treat detainees including their family members, legal counsel, visitors, and others with fairness, respect, and dignity while you display courage in the performance of your sworn duty", he said.

To officers who have retired this year, Mr Appadoo said that they have contributed to add value to the image of the Mauritius Prison Service towards more professionalism and earned the respect of the community by having met and overcome considerable challenges they faced during their career as Prison Officers.

Speaking about the numerous constraints and challenges faced by the Mauritius Prison Service, Mr Appadoo highlighted that the department is firmly committed to address the issue of re-imprisonment and to contribute towards making Mauritius a safe place. He appealed to the prison staff to exercise their skills and talent in keeping detainees in safe, humane custody while assisting them to lead a lawful life upon release.

The Mauritius Prison Service currently has 12 prisons facilities including one in Rodrigues; with 1246 Prison Staff of different ranks and files and an average of 2400 detainees, including women and juveniles on a daily basis.