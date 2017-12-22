Mauritius: More Foire Des Artistes Should Be Organised, Says Minister Roopun

press release

A Foire des Artistes, aiming to provide a platform for local artists of various disciplines to showcase their artistic creativity and sell their products, opened yesterday at Le Jardin de la Compagnie, in Port Louis in the presence of the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Roopun highlighted that the fair serves as a means for local artists to increase their visibility and consolidate their status. It also offers the opportunity for artists to increase the sales of their artworks during the festive season, added the Minister.

He underscored that this artistic fair enables the Mauritian public and tourists to discover the different talents of Mauritius. More fairs targeted at local artists should be organised to further promote the creative industry and endorse the development of cultural tourism, pointed out Minister Roopun.

As regards the combat against piracy, the Minister reiterated that consumers should refrain from the purchase of pirated products and foster an anti-piracy culture across the country.

Several artists are participating in the three-day fair spanning from 21 to 23 December 2017 which is open to the public from 10.00 hours to 15.00 hours.

The activities on the agenda for the fair comprise musical instruments show and the sales of painting and photography works as well as DVDs of local artists.