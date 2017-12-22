Mauritius: Gender Minister Emphasises the Contribution of Women in the Socio-Economic Development of Mauritius

press release

Women should be recognised for their values and contribution in the socio-economic development of the country and the pivotal role they play in the family. As a caring Government no stone will be left unturned to give women the merit and due recognition with full dignity.

The Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs Roubina Jadoo-Jaunbocus, made this statement yesterday at the National Certificate Award Ceremony organised by her Ministry at the Cyber Tower 1, Cybercity, Ebène.

She spoke of the various training programmes being provided by the Ministry of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare for the empowerment and emancipation of women in Mauritius and highlighted that much more will be done to improve and bring innovation regarding the programmes.

The Minister further expressed satisfaction that the set targets under the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 to 5 and 8 and 12 are being successfully implemented and that the training programmes are helping to achieve the set objectives. She reiterated her support to advance further the Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment agenda while encouraging women in setting up small enterprises with the know-how they have acquired through the training programmes and eventually to become potential entrepreneurs.

Some 300 participants from 125 Women Centres across the country received their certificates following completion of training courses in basic home economics and healthy lifestyle dispensed by the Home Economics Unit under the Social Welfare Division of the Ministry of Gender Equality, child Development and Family Welfare.

The aim of the training programmes are to acquaint the beneficiaries with the appropriate techniques to promote healthy eating and healthy lifestyles as well as promote the socio-economic empowerment of the community through capacity building. Other objectives are to further the social empowerment of the various target groups; foster sound family relations with special emphasis on the nurturing of small children; enhance entrepreneurship development and economic empowerment of men and women; assist in the alleviation of poverty; and enhance food security.

Around 3874 persons have so far benefited from the various courses offered by the Ministry. The target groups under the various training programmes are: Non-working women; Female adolescents; Youth waiting for employment; Potential women entrepreneurs; the Elderly; Working women and men; and in school students/youth.