22 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwanza Woman Lands in Trouble

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jesse Mikofu

Ukerewe — Police in Mwanza Region are holding a 32-year-old woman allegedly found in possession of a load of an illegal drug.

The drug is believed to be bhang weighing between 30 and 50 kilograms.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander Ahmed Msangi said the woman was arrested yesterday at Lyegoba, Irugwa Ward in Ukerewe District.

Mr Msangi said the load was wrapped in a sack, adding that she was also in separate boxes carrying 371 rolls of weed.

"The police were in an operation on various areas of the island and were tipped about a woman carrying illegal drugs. Our officers traced and later arrested her," said Mr Msangi.

According to him, they have already launched investigation and once completed, the woman will be arraigned.

One of the Mwanza residents, Ms Beatrice Gerald, said it was common to see bhang being sold in various parts of the city, advising the police to cooperate with the public so that together they can identify and arrest the culprits.

A resident of Nyegezi in the city, Mr Stanslaus Wilbard, said in searching for illicit drugs the police were supposed to use sniffer dogs.

Recently, police in Mwanza Region launched a new technic of searching for illicit drugs by using special dogs; a move said would be helpful in fighting against such acts.

Tanzania

Hunters Association Dismisses Report On Killings of Elephants

Tanzania has not killed a single elephant during this year's hunting season, thanks to consumptive tourism players,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.