WOE continues to haunt Tanzania in FIFA ranking as the country closed the year slipping down five places. Tanzania will end the year in 147th position following the final World Ranking of 2017 released in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday.

During the period under review, Taifa Stars collected 182 points from previous 193. The nation has enjoyed a bad spell this year after keeping on a downward spiral, moving from 114th place in July to 120th in August before slipping further to 125th in September.

In October the country slumped to 136th position before going down further to 142nd place last November. Tanzania ends the 2017 without anything to be proud of owing to the inability of the Taifa Stars to garner positive results in World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Taifa Stars, currently under the tutelage of Salum Mayanga, finish the year in 44th spot on continental ranking. The country's worst ever position in the ranking was 172nd in 2004. In Eastern Africa zone Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Sudan are the only teams which have increased their points and moved up, with Rwanda and Kenya leading after going up by seven and five places respectively.

Kenya's Harambee Stars now settles in position 106 from 111 while Rwanda is placed 113 from 120th position it occupied last month. Kenya's rise has been occasioned by its triumph in the just ended CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup winning 3-2 on penalties against Zanzibar Heroes after a 2-2 draw in extra time during the final staged at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, last Sunday.

The Eastern Africa zone powerhouse neighbours, Uganda are still the highest placed nation in the region despite dropping a place down to 75 and are placed 16 on the continent standing. Uganda are followed by Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Burundi, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

While Continental representatives in the 2018 World Cup finals to be staged in Russia, Senegal who had climbed by nine positions to take the continental top ranks in the previous ranking are still holding the pilot seat despite failing to earn any points.

Senegal is still the highest placed nation in Africa in the 23rd position followed by Tunisia, who as leader's Senegal did not gain any points. Tunisia are ranked 27th as well as Egyptian Pharaohs, who are settled in the 31st position, while DR Congo are placed fourth on the continent and placed 39th globally respectively, dropping three places as in the previous ranking.

Morocco are fifth placed on the continent and remains in the 40th position globally as they also did not gain any points, followed by Cameroon in the 45th. Ghana has leapfrogged Nigeria to take the 50th position after going up by a place to make Nigeria settles in the 51st position.

Meanwhile, globally, the top spots are unchanged with the world champions Germany leading followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium. The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on January 18, next year.