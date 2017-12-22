MOROGORO retained their supremacy in the national netball competition, 'Taifa Cup' after beating Kigamboni from Dar es Salaam, 46 -38, in the final match played at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on Wednesday.

The champions also produced the 'Best Shooter,'- Mariam Shaaban from the weeklong netball event. To enter the final, Morogoro thrashed Dodoma 69-35, while their competitors; Kigamboni managed to beat Arusha Queens 45-32.

Arusha, who played the host, managed to clinch the third position after slamming Dodoma 50-35 during the third place play off. The 'highly-disciplined player' was Agnes Mnyanusi from Kigamboni, while the 'Best Defender' was Sonia Lazaro from Arusha.

There was also the 'Best Centre,' in the person of Rose Julius from Kigoma. Ten regions from across the country participated in the annual championship, including Kigoma, Kagera, Kigamboni (Dar es Salaam), Songwe, Morogoro, Tabora, Simiyu, Kilimanjaro, Dodoma and hosts Arusha.

Tanzania Amateur Netball Association, CHANETA, Secretary General Judith Ilunda said the competition was held specifically to outfit the national team to represent the country into the forthcoming East African Netball competition to be held in Dar es Salaam in April 2018.

"We will soon announce the national team, Taifa Queens squad to be made up by 30 players," said Ilunda, adding that, while there have been few sponsors to support the initiative, CHANETA was grateful to HC- Human Cherish Pads and Double Diamond Holding Limited as well Corto Safari and Tecno Mobiles Communications.

The Arusha Regional Netball Association Chairperson, Anna Mdoe said many regions failed to turn up for the event due to constrained funds. She said that if many companies, institutions, organisations and even individuals would in future support the events, then netball will not only improve but more people will be taking part.

The Managing Director for HCHuman Cherish Pads, Selina Letara said her company, which was the main sponsor will continue to support netball events as well as national teams in future in the efforts to promote sports and well-being in the country.