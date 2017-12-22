Zimbabwe: UNDP Decision to Pay Health Workers Hailed

Traditional leaders in the Midlands Province have applauded the recent decision by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to pay village health workers incentives, saying the gesture will motivate them. The UNDP announced recently that it will be paying village health workers for the care and assistance they have been offering on a voluntary basis.

Chief Gambiza of Chiwundura said village health workers, who were largely female, were playing an important role in monitoring the uptake of Anti Retroviral Treatment in the rural areas.

"We are happy to hear that they will now be paid for the good job they are doing and its something to cheer about. These are the people on the ground to monitor and visit the sick in our communities. We are grateful that they have continued doing their work on voluntary basis for a long time," he said.

Chief Chireya of Gokwe said village health workers were useful.

"They periodically go for training on monitoring patients, especially those on Tuberculosis treatment," he said. "Here in Gokwe, village health workers travel long distances, reaching out to the sick."

Chief Chireya applauded Government for availing bicycles to the village health workers. He said more resources were needed for them to properly execute their duties.

"We thank the Government for giving them bicycles, but there has been a challenge on maintenance. The fact that they now have some incentive in the form of money will help them manage to maintain their bikes," said Chief Chireya.

Chief Mapanzure of Zvishavane said there was need for the youths to also take part in voluntary village health work.