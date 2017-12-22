South Africa: Cop Shot Dead in Ice Cream Shop

A police officer was shot dead while a second was injured when they responded to a security alarm at the PE Ice Cream shop in Patterson Road, North End, on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the alarm went off shortly after 23:00 on Thursday evening after a security guard was held up by two men, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

While confronting the guard, one of the robbers accidentally activated the panic alarm, which resulted in a security supervisor being dispatched to the scene.

The supervisor arrived shortly before the police, only to be held at gunpoint and taken to the guard room where the guard was tied up.

When the police arrived, the men forced the supervisor to meet the police at the gate and get rid of them.

"As the supervisor was busy with the police, the armed suspect came out and started shooting at the two police officials," said Janse van Rensburg.

Communities urged to support police

She said 38-year-old Constable Caroline Mjandana suffered a fatal gunshot wound to her neck while 43-year-old Sergeant Anele France was shot on his right ear.

Janse van Rensburg said both officers' firearms were taken by the suspects before they fled.

She said France was admitted to hospital and was in a stable condition.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the attack.

"We offer our most heartfelt condolences to the family of Constable Mjandana and wish our wounded colleague a speedy recovery.

"We can assure them that the South African Police Service [SAPS] will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book. We cannot remain silent when those who are out there, risking their lives to protect us, are killed," said Ntshinga.

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder and have urged anyone with information on the case to call Lieutenant-Colonel Mayi on 082 697 5914, any police station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send a text message to Crime Line on 32211, anonymously if necessary.

Ntshinga urged communities to support the SAPS and assist the police by reporting any information on suspects who attack or murder police officers.

