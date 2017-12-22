22 December 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: President Faure Hosts Christmas Show and Dinner for Children in Homes

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Office of the President hosted a Christmas show yesterday evening at the International Conference Centre of Seychelles, comprising of a nativity play, and carols performed by the Music and Choral Society of Seychelles and the Angel's Choir.

The performance was directed by Mr Patrick Victor, featuring children from the Roman Catholic and Anglican church. The choirs were conducted by Mr David André.

Following the event, President Faure hosted a dinner at State House for the children in homes. A total of 80 children from President's Village, Foyer de la Solitude, Foyer de Nazareth, and Foyer de la Providence attended the dinner, which was followed by entertainment and the presentation of Christmas gifts.

Present at the nativity play was the President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, Vice-President, Mr Vincent Meriton, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Francis Macgregor, Designated Minister, Mrs Macsuzy Mondon, Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Wavel Ramkalawan, Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, Hon. Charles Decommarmond, Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Nicholas Prea and other distinguished guests.

Invitees to the dinner at State House included the Minister for Family Affairs, Mrs Jeanne Simeon, Principal Secretary for Social Affairs, Mrs Linda William-Melanie, Principal Secretary for Family Affairs, Mrs Marie-Josee Bonne, Members of the organising team, sisters and staff from the homes, and other invited guests.

For full photo gallery please visit the State House Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/StateHouseSey/

Seychelles

Seychelles' Top Triathlete to Participate in Island Nation's Eco-Friendly Marathon in February

Seychellois triathlete Nick Baldwin will be participating in his first Eco-Friendly Marathon to be held in the country… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.