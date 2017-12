Egyptian Ambassador to Argentina Amin Malika held a meeting on Thursday with Egyptian national team coach Hector Cuper to congratulate him for leading the Egyptian team for the World Cup finals.

Malika wished the team would realize more achievements in the coming period.

Cuper thanked the Egyptian embassy for this reception.

He hailed the capabilities of Egyptian football players, voicing hope that Egyptian fans will be happy by the World Cup competition.

MENA