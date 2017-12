The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) on Thursday denied reports circulated on some social media pages about issuing a timetable for the upcoming presidential election.

In a fact-finding report, the IDSC said that it has contacted Deputy Head of the Court of Cassation and Chairman of the National Election Commission (NEC) Judge Lashin Ibrahim, who described these reports as baseless.

The NEC did not issue the timetable for the 2018 presidential poll, Ibrahim added.

MENA