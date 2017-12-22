Tanzania: Tanga Fresh to Double Production Next Month

TANGA Fresh said yesterday they will double milk processing production starting from next month. The factory, based in Tanga, will increase capacity to process milk to 120,000 liters a day from the current 50,000 liters.

The expansion was made possible after an investment of 26.5bn/- this was up from the previous 12bn/-. Tanga Fresh General Manager Michael Karata said the expansion set to increase market for dairy keepers in and beyond the region.

"We always engaged with our farmers and conduct special training as far as supply and quality assurance of the milk is concerned," Mr Karata said. Farmers, according to Mr Karata, are provided with necessary know-how on milk production both in quantity and quality including vital measure like density and acidity.

"We know by empowering our farmers it will raise the quantity and quality of the raw milk received from collection centres," the GM said during industrial exhibition in Tanga. To feed the factory with constant milk supply, Tanga Fresh envisage to increase the number of dairy keepers from current 12,000 to 60,000.

On top of know-how training keepers also provided with necessary milking equipment to make sure quality assurance is met. Tanga Fresh's Marketing Manager Ally Sechonge said to meet milk delivery amount per day they are building dairy keeper capacities and knowledge to increase animal productions.

"We are working hard to build capacity among pastoralists in the region to enable them supply required amount," Mr Sechonge said. According to him, the factory needs 10,000 liters per day but in some days received less than the amount required thus reducing production capacity.

The factory was set to address the milk supply shortages. Tanga Fresh is owned 42 per cent by 24 farmers' cooperative and the remaining 58 per cent by the Netherlands investor. The factory, established in 1996, is producing fresh milk, plain and flavoured yoghurt, mozzarella cheese, butter and ghee, among other products.