MAFUNZO climbed up to the fifth position after defeating Polisi 1-0 in fiercely fought Zanzibar Premier League match held here on Wednesday at Amaan Stadium.

The hard-earned victory earned Mafunzo 15 points, seven points adrift the leaders KVZ who enjoy the helm with 22 points. Mafunzo, who played like a wounded bull after losing 1-0 to the bottom-placed Charawe by a similar margin in their previous game. Ali Juma scored the lone goal early in the first half that went unanswered till the final whistle.

The scorer headed home the ball from Sadik Habib's volley from the flank. The loss, however, didn't change the Polisi's position as they have remained thirdplaced with 18 points. Polisi, however, have themselves to blame for the defeat after wasting numerous chances.

Led by their veteran striker, Mohamed Seif Belo, Polisi players either shot off target or their moves easily cleared by no-nonsense Mafunzo defenders. Until Thursday, this week, KVZ are firm at the crawling of the league helm with 22 points followed by Black Sailor and Polisi with 18 points each while Charawe are bottom of the table with 4 points.