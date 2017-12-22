Nigeria: Lagos Recorded 24,874 Emergencies, 1,111 Casualties - Lasema Boss

As Ambode inaugurates new response unit

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), wednesday said it recorded 24,874 emergencies and 1,111 casualties for the year under review.

The General Manager, Adesina Tiamiyu, who made this disclosure at the inauguration of the newly built LASEMA Response Unit in Fadeyi, Lagos, said the aforementioned figures was a significant reduction from last year.

From accidents and medical emergencies, Tiamiyu said a total of 7,110 were recorded, adding that fire outbreaks were 2,142.

He said the agency received 11, 578 calls for robbery and civil disturbances, 3,800 for traffic congestion and related matters, as well as 1,275 for flood, rape, suicide and social welfare issues.

On the 1111 dead bodies recovered within the period under review, he also said they indicated a reduction in mortality compared to last year.

The mortality rate was spread across road accidents, dead bodies picked from streets and emergencies ranging from tanker explosions, building collapses, fire disasters, mudslides and boat capsize.

Tiamiyu said although the agency recorded thousands of emergencies and mortalities this year, it was reduced compared to last year.

He attributed the development to the sophisticated equipment acquired for LASEMA by the state governor, the agency's improvement in response time, as well as the awareness of the public.

On the new response unit in Fadeyi, he said it would cover Ikorodu Road up to Mile 12 and eastward towards Yaba, Surulere and part of Mushin.

Tiamiyu said: "This building also came with added value as the governor has given approval for the construction of the road directly behind it, which would ensure easy access to Mushin from behind.

"This means that we will respond quickly to incidents around this neighbourhood. The possibility of saving more lives and properties have increased because people would not have to wait for a dispatch from Alausa or Oshodi to get here.

"Thousands of incidences were recorded in Lagos this year. Some of them resulted to deaths, others injuries. Those with minor injuries were treated by our paramedics and discharged on the spot.

"But the good news is that we were able to reduce the number of calamities this year compared to last year. This is as a result of the new equipment Governor Akinwunmi Ambode acquired for LASEMA.

"If you compare statistics of deaths this year to last year, you will see a massive reduction. There is commendable improvement and this is also thanks to the level of awareness of Lagosians.

"Calls come to our call centres quickly. Lagosians know what they should do when things happen. Since they have done their part of the deal, it is left for us to complete the chain by attending quickly.

"Like during this ember month, the incidences that were prevalent were road accidents, caused by the rush to make more money and then fire outbreaks as a result of the Harmattan."

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who unveiled the newly built LASEMA Response Unit in Fadeyi, pledged to deliver those of Badagry and Epe next year.

Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Oluseye Oladejo, reiterated his administration's value for human lives, adding that he was resolute to improve response time during emergencies.

Ambode said: "During the inauguration of the LRU, Lekki in June, we promised to deliver another ultramodern unit within Central Lagos. The promise has been fulfilled with this commissioning.

"This new response unit which is strategically located along Ikorodu Road, is adequately equipped with emergency evacuation equipment if various capacities and vehicles. It is expected to complement the existing dispatch points in other parts of the state.

"Besides ensuring continued efficiency and aiding LASEMA in its operations, this unit will facilitate improved response time within Lagos Mainland and its environs.

"Plans are at advanced stage to establish two other emergency response units that would be located at Ikorodu and Badagry. All the units would have 24/7 operational interface with the major hub at Oshodi.

"Our administration remains committed to the protection of lives and properties of all Lagosians. We have streamlined our security infrastructure with emergency response systems through a coordinated network of CCTV surveillance and synergy with other emergency response agencies in the state."

At the event were the state Permanent Secretary, Dr. Jemilade Longe, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, Olayiwola Olawale, Emmanuel Gbamboye and Fire Service Director, Rasaq Fadipe, among others.