Kenya: Police Hunt for Man Who Carjacked Chief Magistrate Doreen Mulekyo

Police in Kwale County have launched a manhunt for a suspected criminal who carjacked Chief Magistrate Doreen Mulekyo.

The robber attacked Ms Mulekyo, the magistrate at Kwale Law Court while driving along Msambweni on Thursday at around 8pm.

CARJACKED

According to police reports, the attacker entered Ms Mulekyo's car through the rear door and made her panic.

"The attacker then got hold of the car and drove it for about one-and-a-half kilometres and abandoned it. When our officers visited the scene it was found [that] nothing, apart from her phone, was stolen from the car," said Coast regional police boss Larry Kieng.

He said her laptop, some money and other items were found in the vehicle.

"The magistrate was also not injured. We, however, have leads into the matter and the person is known and we are looking for him," said Mr Kieng.

SECURITY

Chief Justice David Maraga termed the incident "shocking" and urged police to beef up security for judiciary staff.

"Last night's carjacking of Kwale Chief Magistrate Doreen Mulekyo was a shocking incident to the entire Judiciary. We thank God she wasn't hurt. I call upon the police to ensure the culprits are arrested. We want to see better security for all our staff, and indeed all Kenyans," posted the Supreme Court President on his official Twitter handle.

On October 24, an unknown gunman shot and injured the driver of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu in Nairobi.

Ms Mwilu was not in the car when the incident happened, a few days prior to the hearing of an application seeking to stop the presidential repeat poll.