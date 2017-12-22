Egypt: Governors' Council Recommends Continuing With Energy-Saving Programs

The governors' council decided to proceed with using energy-saving programs and introducing a new package of incentives for attracting cleaning and waste disposal companies, Local Development Minister Hisham el Sherif asserted.

The announcement came during a Thursday meeting presided over by Acting Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Also, it has reviewed projects being carried out in several governorates and ways to accelerate their implementation rates, el Sherif said in a press conference.

A report on the outcome of underway energy projects in a number of ministries was also discussed at the meeting, el Sherif added, stressing that the energy-saving system applied to light poles contributed to saving EGP 2.3 billion annually.

The meeting tackled efforts exerted by different ministries to develop a new and ambitious plan for cleaning and waste management, el Sherif noted.

MENA