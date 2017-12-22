22 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Pretoria Mall Robbery Suspect Caught

A 23 — year-old man is suspected of having been involved in the robbery of a jewellery shop in Pretoria on Thursday, 21 December 2017, was arrested at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital the same night while seeking medical attention.

The suspect was caught following a tip off that was received through the local police intelligence network.

The suspect was treated for gunshot wounds both on the lower and upper body.

He is expected to be charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.

