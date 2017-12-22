South Africa: Manhunt Launched for Kidnapped Victims and Suspects Involved

press release

The Police in Maake outside Tzaneen have launched a massive search operation for the two victims who were kidnapped last night and the suspects involved.

It is alleged that a 68-year-old man was travelling with a motor vehicle in the company of another unknown woman in and around Bismark village near Lenyenye outside Tzaneen, where they are believed to have been kidnapped by unknown suspects.

It was at about 19:50 when Mr Johannes Mathipa together with this unknown woman, were travelling with a Toyota Hilux with registration numbers CL 41 DD GP. when they were kidnapped.

The family became worried when they realised that the old man is not coming back home and started phoning him without any response until they notified the Police who reacted swiftly and the search ensued.

In the process, the victim's vehicle was found parked alongside the road with nobody inside but it was tempered with indicating that force was used.

Inside this car, some female clothing and a pair of black takkies and one shoe of the old man were found on the passenger seat.

The search was further conducted in and around the nearby bushes from where the vehicle was found with no success.

The Police investigations and search are still continuing.

Anyone with information which can lead to the whereabouts of the two victims and the suspects involved in this matter may contact Lt Colonel Cecil Machimani at 082 451 7181 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.