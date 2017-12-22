22 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Over 300 Suspects Nabbed During Provincial Operation

In order to ensure that people in North West are safe and protected during the festive season holidays, police in the province are continuing with Operation Back to Basics: Safer Festive Season 2017/18. Yesterday, 21 December 2017, a provincial suspect raiding operation that was conducted resulted in the arrest of 303 suspects.

The suspects were nabbed for various offences and they include 165 for Assault with intent to do Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and assault common. The other arrests include 20 for rape, 18 for malicious damage to property, 22 for burglary residential and business, 15 for theft and another 15 for common robbery.

The suspects were arrested at all seven policing clusters in the province and are expected to appear at various courts within the province today, 22 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the police in Potchefstroom within the Klerksdorp Cluster conducted a Safer Festive Season operation which was focused on enforcement of Second-Hand Goods Act, 2009.

During the operation, fives fines were issued to second hands goods dealers for non-compliance with the Second-Hand Goods Act, 2009 (Act No. 6 of 2009). A tavern was closed after municipal officials who were part of the operation, discovered that the owner illegally connected and utilised the electricity.

A total of five suspected illegal foreigners were taken in for processing while one trailer was confiscated.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane appreciated the members for working tirelessly to ensure that North West community is being taken care of during this period by putting behind bars perpetrators of crime through various operations.

