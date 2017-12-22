Egypt: Irrigation Min. Renews Egypt's Firm Stance Towards Renaissance Dam File

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Atti renewed Egypt's firm stance towards the file of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

He denied news fanned in media that Egypt has halted the technical studies on the dam.

These remarks came during the meeting held at the Foreign Ministry headquarters on Thursday with a number of Arab, African and foreign ambassadors accredited in Cairo to post them on the latest developments of the Renaissance Dam file.

The minister underlined that Egypt accepted the initial report submitted by the BRL French firm on the studies, adding that Ethiopia and Sudan reject this report.

The report abides by the agreed contract documents among the three countries; which stalls the resumption of studies, Abdel Atti reiterated.

He underscored that Egypt urged since May 2017 to hold a ministerial meeting on the stalling of the technical path but the Ethiopian and Sudanese sides refused, said a statement issued by the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry.

The problems facing the negotiations are due to Ethiopia and Sudan's insistence on violating the documents agreed upon, the minister said.

MENA