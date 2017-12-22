HOLDERS Simba launch their Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), title defence campaign today, facing Green Warriors at the Chamazi Complex. Going into the match, Green Warriors have sounded warning to the Reds, saying they should underrate them at their own peril.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' after the release of the action-packed four-day, 64 teams and 32 matches fixture, Green Warriors Secretary General Daniel Mbwana, said they are ready to upset Simba and proceed into the next stage of the competition.

"ASFC is a big competition in the country and this is our opportunity to show football lovers that we are prepared to defeat Simba. Of course, it will be a tough encounter but I have much trust in my team doing wonders on the day," he said.

Mbwana said basing on the fact that the winner of ASFC get the privilege of representing the country in CAF Confederations Cup, they will do whatever they can to make sure that they stand tall against the Msimbazi based giants.

Simba players who didn't feature in national teams for CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, which ended in Kenya last weekend, have been training seriously during a two-week break under Assistant Coach Burundian, Masoud Djuma, to ensure they don't lose their fitness.

Simba players who played for the Kilimanjaro Stars included goalkeeper Aishi Manula, Erasto Nyoni, Mohamed Hussein, Muzamiru Yassin, Jonas Mkude and Shiza Kichuya while others; Jjuuko Murshid and Laudit Mavugo were with Uganda and Burundi teams respectively.

The team played several friendly games against the First Division League (FDL) sides KMC and African Lyon, as part of their training and they managed to win both by 3-1 and 4-0 respectively. After taking on the Green Warrior, Simba will travel to Mtwara to face Ndanda FC in the Mainland Premier League encounter at the Nang'wanda Sijaona Stadium on December 31 in the New Year eve.

The day will also see Singida United who presently occupy the fourth slot on the league table will be at Namfua Stadium home taking on Bodaboda FC from Arusha in Federation Cup. Simba traditional rivals Yanga have also been busy during the brief break under their Assistant Coach, Shadrack Nsajigwa.

They played against Polisi Tanzania and were held to a barren draw. The team enjoyed the return to field of its key players - Congolese midfielder, Pappy Kabamba Tshishimbi and Burundian striker, Amissi Tambwe, who were out after sustaining injuries.

Tambwe, the team's traditional scorer, returned to normal after a long absence. Yanga, who are the league's defending champion will start their Federation Cup campaigns against Reha FC on Christmas day, while Azam FC, who were also busy will lock-horns at Area C tomorrow.

After the FA Cup campaign, Yanga and Azam who are placed behind Simba in the league standing, will turn their focus on the 12th round on the Mainland Premier League next week. Yanga will be away facing Mbao FC in Mwanza whereas Azam will play against Stand United on December 31 and 29 respectively.

Meanwhile, Meddy Mulisa reports in Bukoba that Kagera Sugar pulverized Makambako FC 7-0 in a one-sided Azam Sports Federation Cup match at Kaitaba Stadium, yesterday. Kagera Sugar goals were netted by Felix Themi, two goals in 2nd and the 48th minutes, Venance Ludovick in the 18th and 89th minutes, Peter Mwalyanzi in the 40th and 62nd minutes, while Mwaika Ngereza netted one in the 86th minute.