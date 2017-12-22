22 December 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: K45m for Cholera Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chusa Sichone

THE Ministry of Finance has so far pumped K45 million into efforts to fight the latest outbreak of cholera since October when the first cases were reported.

Ministry of Health head of communications and external relations Stanslous Ngosa also said that 1,045 cholera cases have been reported since October 6, 2017 and that 96 patients were receiving treatment at various treatment centres in Lusaka as at Wednesday morning.

Mr Ngosa, in response to a press query, said in a statement yesterday that the Ministry of Health working with stakeholders had heightened the multi-sectoral response to the cholera outbreak.

"Ministry of Finance has so far released K45 million towards the cholera response. The funds are being utilised to improve availability of clean and safe water, improving sanitation, including solid waste management, health promotion and education, supporting and enforcement of the Public Health Act," he said.

Mr Ngosa said community interventions had been heightened by increasing the number of volunteers and environmental staff.

The Ministry of Health, Mr Ngosa advised the public to observe basic hygiene rules; boiling water from shallow wells, washing hands thoroughly with soap after using the lavatory, burying all faecal matter and cooperating with health workers and all those working in the community to prevent cholera.

The ministry further implored the public to ensure anyone presenting with diarrhoeal symptoms or vomiting was taken to the nearest health facility without delay.

Zambia

Kazungula Teacher Arrested for Assault

A TEACHER in Kazungula has been arrested for assaulting a contractor engaged to drill a borehole in Makoli village. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.