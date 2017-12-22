THE Ministry of Finance has so far pumped K45 million into efforts to fight the latest outbreak of cholera since October when the first cases were reported.

Ministry of Health head of communications and external relations Stanslous Ngosa also said that 1,045 cholera cases have been reported since October 6, 2017 and that 96 patients were receiving treatment at various treatment centres in Lusaka as at Wednesday morning.

Mr Ngosa, in response to a press query, said in a statement yesterday that the Ministry of Health working with stakeholders had heightened the multi-sectoral response to the cholera outbreak.

"Ministry of Finance has so far released K45 million towards the cholera response. The funds are being utilised to improve availability of clean and safe water, improving sanitation, including solid waste management, health promotion and education, supporting and enforcement of the Public Health Act," he said.

Mr Ngosa said community interventions had been heightened by increasing the number of volunteers and environmental staff.

The Ministry of Health, Mr Ngosa advised the public to observe basic hygiene rules; boiling water from shallow wells, washing hands thoroughly with soap after using the lavatory, burying all faecal matter and cooperating with health workers and all those working in the community to prevent cholera.

The ministry further implored the public to ensure anyone presenting with diarrhoeal symptoms or vomiting was taken to the nearest health facility without delay.