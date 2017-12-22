22 December 2017

South Africa: JMPD Recovers Stolen Copper Cable Worth R500 000

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's (JPMD) K9 unit recovered copper cable worth R500 000 from a warehouse in Silverton, Pretoria, on Thursday.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said on Friday the cable was believed to have been stolen from City Power in Randburg on December 20.

Minnaar said two men have been arrested while a third suspect is still at large.

They were charged with possession of stolen goods.

MMC for public safety Michael Sun commended the JMPD K9 unit.

"Thousands of residents go on without electricity for days because of cable theft, and the city has to spend millions of rand to reconnect the cables. We will ensure that these criminals are removed from our society and spend many years in prison where they belong."

