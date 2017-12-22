South Africa: Minister Faith Muthambi Celebrates Festive Season With the Mental Healthcare Users At Evuxakeni Hospital in Giyani, 27 Dec

press release

Public Service and Administration Minister, Ms Faith Muthambi, together with various stakeholders, will host the year-end function for the Mental Health Care Users of Evuxakeni Hospital in Giyani, on the 27th of December 2017.

Evuxakeni is one of the three specialised mental health care users hospitals in the Limpopo Province. The hospital was previously a Life Care Centre that provided accommodation and care to long term mental and physically handicapped patients, focusing on care and control. Presently the hospital accommodates close to 300 Mental Healthcare Care Users.

The Minister adopted Evuxakeni Hospital in 2014, with a view to assist them with the challenges that they are faced with, as well as ensuring that all relevant stakeholders play their part in creating a conducive working environment for the hospital staff and its mental health care users.

The Minister has been visiting the hospital since 2014 for the purposes of conducting Nelson Mandela Day and other activities, as well as conducting a year end function for the hospital and its mental healthcare care users.

The festive season is known as a period where families come together to share the little they have. Minister Muthambi has realised that some of the Mental Health Care Users' relatives are untraceable and for her to spend the day with patients will bring happiness to those who are unable to spend this period with their relatives.