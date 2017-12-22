South Africa: Police Launch Search for Suspects and Their Kidnapped Victims

Police have launched a search operation for a man and a woman who were kidnapped by an unknown number of suspects in Maake, Tzaneen, on Thursday evening.

Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told News24 on Friday that police were using all their resources to search for the suspects.

On Thursday evening, 68-year-old Johannes Mathipa was traveling with a woman in his Toyota Hilux in a village outside Tzaneen when they were allegedly kidnapped by the suspects.

The man's family alerted police when he failed to return from work and was not answering his phone.

A swift search in and around the area was conducted.

"In the process, the victim's vehicle was found parked alongside the road with nobody inside, but it was [tampered] with, indicating that force was used," Ngoepe said.

Women's clothing, a pair of black takkies and a shoe believed to be the 68-year-old man's were found on the passenger seat, said police in a statement.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Cecil Machimani on 082 451 7181 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24