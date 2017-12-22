22 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Launch Search for Suspects and Their Kidnapped Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police have launched a search operation for a man and a woman who were kidnapped by an unknown number of suspects in Maake, Tzaneen, on Thursday evening.

Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told News24 on Friday that police were using all their resources to search for the suspects.

On Thursday evening, 68-year-old Johannes Mathipa was traveling with a woman in his Toyota Hilux in a village outside Tzaneen when they were allegedly kidnapped by the suspects.

The man's family alerted police when he failed to return from work and was not answering his phone.

A swift search in and around the area was conducted.

"In the process, the victim's vehicle was found parked alongside the road with nobody inside, but it was [tampered] with, indicating that force was used," Ngoepe said.

Women's clothing, a pair of black takkies and a shoe believed to be the 68-year-old man's were found on the passenger seat, said police in a statement.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Cecil Machimani on 082 451 7181 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

South Africa

Six People Killed As Taxi Crashing Into Freeway Barrier

Six people including a child died on Friday evening after the minibus in which they were travelling in crashed into a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.