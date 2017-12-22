Zimbabwe: Muduvuri Brings Xmas Cheer to Danhiko

The Danhiko Project yesterday expressed gratitude after receiving Christmas goodies worth thousands of dollars from Kadoma businessman Cde Jimayi Muduvuri. The goodies came after Cde Muduviri recently donated a motor vehicle to Danhiko Project. The goods included boxes of sugar, beans, soap, salt and stationery.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Cde Muduviri said apart from him being disabled, he had taken a cue from the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to bring relief to the disadvantaged in the communities.

The First Lady is this festive season donating food hampers to over 4 000 vulnerable children across the country's 10 provinces as a way of bringing relief to the children. The food hampers would be distributed to the 98 registered private and Government children's homes throughout the country.

"I donate here today after my friend reminded me how you will need assistance, especially after the departure of Amai Mugabe as your patron. However, I want to tell you that you are now in the right hands of Amai Mnangagwa," said Cde Muduvuri.

"Amai Mnangagwa is doing a tremendous job across the country. She is a mother who gives with her heart, whom we should take a leaf from. I hope that all the Zimbabweans with goodwill will continue to volunteer their time and resources towards the continued success of humanitarian work."

Danhiko Project deputy director Mr Godfrey Majonga praised Cde Muduviri and the society at large for continually assisting them.

"This is a day to celebrate as we have been remembered before Christmas by our friend and brother Mr Muduvir. I want to thank you very much for your good heart. You have always remembered usi," he said.

Danhiko Project is non-governmental organisation, which provides education and training for students to whom other avenues of schooling and training are not readily available or accessible for various reasons, especially disability.