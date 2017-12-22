South Africa: MEC Dan Plato On Safety During Festive Season

press release

Make safety a priority this festive season

The Christmas weekend and extended festive season period is in full swing and I urge every resident and visitor to the Western Cape to make safety a key priority this festive season.

Safety is everyone's responsibility and I thank every police officer, metro police, law enforcement, traffic official, and security personnel for their dedicated service to help keep us all safe while we enjoy the festive season.

I encourage everyone to be vigilant for their own safety and to obey the rule of law.

This is particularly true when it comes to the abuse of alcohol, restricted use of alcohol in public spaces and the fact that alcohol and driving does not mix.

Law enforcers are on high alert and will deal swiftly with anyone who does not abide by the law.

I thank the bigger safety fraternity for their continued commitment to help keep our communities safe. Thank you to every Neighbourhood Watch member in particular for your relentless service in our communities.

Your valiant efforts do not go unnoticed and I look forward to the official NHW Awards being held in the first quarter of 2018, hosted by the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Department of Community Safety. More information on these awards will be available January 2018.

I urge all safety role-players to continue to support one another, work closely together and help protect one another over this festive period. We need to stand united in safety against every possible threat in our respective communities.

My wish is for all to enjoy this holiday period responsibly, to not take risks which might endanger your own life or the lives of others, to stay vigilant and to keep each other safe, especially the youth in the province.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety