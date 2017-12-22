21 December 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Dan Plato On Safety During Festive Season

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Make safety a priority this festive season

The Christmas weekend and extended festive season period is in full swing and I urge every resident and visitor to the Western Cape to make safety a key priority this festive season.

Safety is everyone's responsibility and I thank every police officer, metro police, law enforcement, traffic official, and security personnel for their dedicated service to help keep us all safe while we enjoy the festive season.

I encourage everyone to be vigilant for their own safety and to obey the rule of law.

This is particularly true when it comes to the abuse of alcohol, restricted use of alcohol in public spaces and the fact that alcohol and driving does not mix.

Law enforcers are on high alert and will deal swiftly with anyone who does not abide by the law.

I thank the bigger safety fraternity for their continued commitment to help keep our communities safe. Thank you to every Neighbourhood Watch member in particular for your relentless service in our communities.

Your valiant efforts do not go unnoticed and I look forward to the official NHW Awards being held in the first quarter of 2018, hosted by the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Department of Community Safety. More information on these awards will be available January 2018.

I urge all safety role-players to continue to support one another, work closely together and help protect one another over this festive period. We need to stand united in safety against every possible threat in our respective communities.

My wish is for all to enjoy this holiday period responsibly, to not take risks which might endanger your own life or the lives of others, to stay vigilant and to keep each other safe, especially the youth in the province.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety

South Africa

Six People Killed As Taxi Crashing Into Freeway Barrier

Six people including a child died on Friday evening after the minibus in which they were travelling in crashed into a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.