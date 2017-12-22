South Africa: OCC Police Confiscated Firearm, to Save Human Lives

press release

Mdantsane Cluster: Informed festive season patrols by the operation combat members led to the confiscation of a norinco pistol, five rounds of ammunition and arrest of a 24 year old suspect for possession of unlicenced firearm and ammunition in NU 9, Mdantsane today.

All this was done with the aim of saving human lives from those who are in possession of unlicenced firearms busy terrorising our people during this festive season and also to pro-actively preventing trio crimes, namely carjacking, business and house robberies. The firearm was sent to ballistics to establish if the weapon was not used in the commission of other crimes.

The SAPS will stop at nothing in making sure that we take action against those who are disregarding the law during this festive season. We further urge our community members to anonymously share any criminal related information with the police. It can't be correct to turn a blind eye against crime and allow few individuals to keep the whole community in hostage and fear. Let us act and work together against crime.

The suspect is due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate's Court for possession of unlicenced firearm and ammunition.