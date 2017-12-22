South Africa: Festive Season Safety Awareness Campaigns Through the Radio

press release

TZANEEN CLUSTER: Partnership between the Police and the Community, Neighbourhood watch is one of the most important strategy in the fight against crime.

Today, the Tzaneen Cluster Communication officer Sergeant Yvonne Moyana, visited Greater Tzaneen Community Radio Station during Current affairs to sensitize members of the community to be vigilant to all times against any criminal acts during this festive season.

Topics included were the prevention of the following crimes:

Armed Robberies, hiking spots, Fraud,rape, carjackings, murder, theft out of motor vehicles, Burglary and many more

Community were also encouraged to immediately report to the police any criminal activity in and around their areas, to break the silence on domestic violence and also to report missing persons as soon as possible.

Everyone was urged to stay away from crime so that they don't find themselves in the wrong side of the law because you do the crime, you will serve the jail term.