Zimbabwe: Swansea Look for Koeman, Bilic

London — English Premiership soccer side Swansea are interested in talking to Ronald Koeman and Slaven Bilic over the vacant head coach's position, according to Sky sources.

Clement was sacked on Wednesday after losing nine of his last 11 games, with the last defeat coming on Monday when they lost 3-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. Koeman was sacked by Everton in October after their 5-2 loss at home to Arsenal saw them slip into the relegation zone.

His job was given to Everton Under-23 coach David Unsworth on a temporary basis before Sam Allardyce was appointed as manager at the end of last month. Everton's fortunes have improved since Allardyce took over and they have climbed to 9th in the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic is another manager out of work after being sacked this season, having been dismissed by West Ham on November 6 following the Hammers' poor start to the season. The club won only two of their 11 Premier League games under Bilic this season.

Tony Pulis, yet another Premier League manager to be sacked this campaign, was being widely tipped as a front-runner to replace Clement but Sky Sources understand the former West Brom boss is not being pursued by Swansea.

Clement, who had less than a year in charge at the Liberty Stadium, was appointed Swansea head coach in January and has now become the 6th top flight manager to lose his job this season.

The Swansea owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan felt a change was necessary with the club bottom of the table having won just three of their 18 games so far. The owners and chairman Huw Jenkins are now looking for their fourth manager in 14 months.

Sky Sports News understands Leon Britton, who has been player-coach under Clement, is the most likely candidate to take charge of the team for tomorrow's game against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

Britton took charge of training yesterday, assisted by joint Under-23 coaches Cameron Toshack and Gary Richards. -- Sky Sports.