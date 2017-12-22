22 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Trio Nabbed for Robbery

By Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Three men have been arrested here for allegedly abducting and robbing a money changer of $3 550 at knife- point.

Sindiso Moyo (29), Gerald Labison (23) and Enald Ndebele (25) all of Filabusi, were not asked to plead to a charge of robbery when they appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi on Monday. They were remanded in custody to Thursday next week for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Oswell Arufandi said on December 12 at around 2pm, the trio went to Engen Service Station where they hatched a plan to steal from money changers. He said Moyo then approached an airtime vendor, Liberty Masunda, and told him they wanted to convert South African Rands into bond notes, amounting to $5 000.

He lured Masunda to a bus stop near the same service station where they would conclude the transaction. Mr Arufandi said whilst at the bus stop, Labison and Ndebele arrived driving a Toyota Corolla in the company of Svodai Makuare. Moyo then agreed with Masunda to conduct the transaction in the vehicle since it involved a lot of money.

