South Africa: Stock Theft Operations in Full Swing, 139 Live Stock Recovered

press release

A joint operation was conducted by the Melmoth, Nongoma and Vryheid Stock Theft Units from 11 December and 19 December 2017 concentrating on stock theft cases. Different types of operations were conducted in different areas like Babanango, Pongola, Ulundi and other areas searching for the suspects involved in the theft of livestock. A total of six suspects were arrested for stock theft cases and 24 livestock owners were arrested for failing to brand-mark their stock. The other two were charged for possession of cattle suspected to be stolen.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for their effort in curbing the stealing of live-stock in their areas. "Stock theft still remains a concern for the province and we will continue with such operations to bring the perpetrators to book. We appeal to livestock owners to take extra precautions during this festive season and make sure that they look after their livestock," he said.