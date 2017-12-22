Ethiopia: Water Diplomacy - Right Way to Prosperity

opinion

Water diplomacy is considered to be an important issue in the present world due to increasing water resource disputes and confrontations. As the resource is becoming scarcer and scarcer, water diplomacy has to gain currency than ever before.

More so, the nature of water resources makes it difficult to adjudicate in the international law sphere. Thus, the only solution to this problem is meditation and negotiation and diplomacy.

For water is strategic natural resource globally, its absence is highly likely to trigger political conflicts in many areas. With decreasing availability and increasing demand for water, some have predicted that clean water will become the "next oil" making countries like Canada, Chile, Norway, Colombia and Peru, with this resource in abundance, the water-rich countries in the world.

The UN World Water Development Report (WWDR, 2003) from the World Water Assessment Program indicates that, in the next 20 years, the quantity of water available to everyone is predicted to decrease by 30 percent. Currently, 40 percent of the world's inhabitants have insufficient fresh water for minimal hygiene. Over 2.2 million people died in 2000 from diseases related to the consumption of contaminated water or drought.

In 2004, the UK charity Water Aid reported that a child dies every 15 seconds from easily preventable water-related diseases; often this means lack of sewage disposal and toilet. The United Nations Development Program sums up world water distribution in the 2006 development report: "One part of the world sustains a designer bottled water market that generates no tangible health benefits; another part suffers acute public health risks because people have to drink water from drains or from lakes and rivers. Fresh water - now more precious than ever in our history for its extensive use in agriculture, high-tech manufacturing, and energy production - is increasingly receiving attention as a resource requiring better management and sustainable use, sources indicate.

The intensification of disputes and conflict on water resources all around the world make the water affair sensitive and disastrous due to lack of understanding and co-operation, the issue becomes complex and serious. The condition continue to be aggravated in the coming years the water resources will be affected due to different factors the major being population exploding and the climate change.

Thus the only panacea to the issue is water diplomacy in place of International law this is because of the very nature of water resources. As we tried to discuss on the previous above lines the water resources are affected by different factors. Thus, international laws has no power to deal with the issue in broad terms and in depth emphasizing on the real causes and issue of this water resources matters.

I would like to share with you the question Aljazeera aired entitled Water under pressure on 15 Nov.2001. It says: "Water security is a major issue on the international agenda. But in practice we can see that cooperation over water is very difficult. So in this conference we are trying to question how we can improve existing tools and methods for solving water conflicts and water prevention, and what diplomatic tools are needed to address recurring conflicts."

This shows that to co-operation needs consensuses, to concession needs negotiation and mediation and diplomacy have a paramount place as well. Hence, the importance of water diplomacy and its tact and methodology have a great significance to succeed. "If any of the people involved in water management do not cooperate, the 'cooperation chain' is broken and water resources will not be managed in the most effective way, with adverse effects on human lives and the economy.

When water resources are cooperatively shared and managed, peace, prosperity and sustainable development are more likely to be achieved," as World Water Council argues.

The truth is that for sincere co-operation and whole hearted negotiation and deals necessary to the case of shared water resources-- has a significant place to win -win situation. Therefore all over the world the point is hot -bed issue which attract due consideration to the problem in point.

The absence of one and strong rule and regulation to international water resources makes countries to overcome the disputes that arose in this field on different customary laws in different diplomatic tools as condition allows and in different ways.

Thus, Institutions and multilateral organizations should give due emphasis on the point ,and UN and its specialized agencies should look or develop concerted and universal laws to this matter to define and trace the root cause of the point.

Although the nature and problem of water resources is complex, it is the right time and ripe to come up with one concerted and unifying laws and rules to the problem. Otherwise, nations will not be capable of arriving at solutions with independent and unorganized unilateral or bilateral options. Due the overcoming of water scarcity and the climate and other man-made crisis, the issue of fresh water is becoming disastrous and national confrontation and bullying will turn into war and distraction.

For this we should not go far. The case of Nile riparian states is best example which looks the world water resource diplomats' attention. The ten riparian states have waged exhaustive negotiation and mediation and tried to negotiate on Single River. We know water is a basic necessity to all mankind but we have to have civilized and proper norms to tap and make use of it.

By intimidating and bulling military, one cannot go far. Plotting sabotages and instigating war drum end up only being a waste of time and other resources. In my view, what the [few] Egyptians are doing is this. They try to intimidate riparian states and attempts to sustain their monopoly on the river Nile waters.

Given the Ethiopian and Horn economic and other situations, Egyptians monopoly stand is something innocence and be ignorant to the real conditions on the ground.

Ethiopia for instance launched the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project on Nile, with succinct and convincing reasons--to fight poverty and bring about tangible socio-economic development. And the project is non-water consuming and non-harming one. But, what governed us all is co-operation. It is true that we Ethiopians are not greedy, and are known for sharing what we have with our African brothers and sisters.

The Ethiopian Government and people struggle for peace and fraternity, this motto survived from age -old ancestors, Ethiopians fought in Congo... for the respect of peace. They are now contributing to the peace and well being of our Somali compatriots. Our troops are also in Sudan and South Sudan. We sacrifice our dear life to African brothers and sisters late alone the naturally flowing waters of Nile. This is the hard fact that the entire Egyptian people ought to know.

The time has already reached to our country to rise and assume its rightful place in history.

The Egyptians should truly come to understand and appreciate the Horn situation, if development is their first choice. We Ethiopians are very welcome, we have enormous wealth, and the Nile resources will be taped for sustainable use and for prosperity and common good of our respective societies.